Pay increases could come during board's May meeting

The Hannibal #60 School District's Board of Education voted Wednesday night to keep salaries the same in 2019-20. Pay increases, however, could be awarded during the board's May meeting.

The board's action was in step with the recommendation of Superintendent Susan Johnson.

"Next month (May) when we come together, I want to make a recommendation for any increases," she said. "We obviously want to make good decisions for our staff. I feel like right now, there are enough things out there that I can't make a good decision. I believe it's going to be in their (staff members') best interests if I hold off a little bit longer."

Because contracts to certified staff members such as teachers must be mailed out by mid-May, the school board could not delay a salary decision until next month's board meeting.

Johnson said this is a challenging time for district administrators.

"We are watching what is going on with the governor and (state) budget, and seeing if there is any chance for withholdings or money that doesn't come through as you anticipated," she said. "It is hard for superintendents, because you are trying to make an informed decision on what to recommend."

While Johnson feels "really good" about where the district is financially at this point, factors such as insurance costs and new minimum-wage guidelines must be taken into consideration when making salary recommendations.

This is not the first time the board has voted in April to hold the line on salaries only to come back later with pay increase. In April 2017 the board of education approved issuing contracts along with letters of intent that held salaries the same, with the exception of pay increases based on years of service. In June 2017 the school board approved increasing the base pay for certified staff by $500, which was equivalent to a 2 percent raise. Administrators and support staff personnel also were given 2 percent pay bumps.

In 2016-17 the school board approved a salary "rollover." Under that salary plan, all staff members were given credit for their years of service, plus credit for any professional development they had achieved during the previous year. That approach was identical to what a been approved during the 2015-16 school year.

The board awarded a 2 percent pay hike last year to support personnel, certified staff and administrators.







danny.henley@courierpost.com







