According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Wade Kasper, 39, of Crocker, had moderate injuries after an accident on Ozark Trail Road in Miller County.

On Sun., Apr. 21 at 10:42 p.m. Kasper attempted to cross a steep creek crossing on the 2014 Polaris ATV he was driving and the ATV overturned. The ATV came to rest on top of Kasper. A Miller County EMS took Kasper to Lake Regional Hospital.

The ATV had minor damage. The crash report indicated Kasper was not wearing a helmet.