An Eldon man suffered moderate injuries after he lost control of the ATV he was driving and he was later arrested.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Colin Driscoll, 30, of Eldon, had moderate injuries after an accident on Sandstone Road in Miller County.

On Sun., Apr. 21 at 2:30 p.m. Driscoll attempted to perform a stunt on the Her Chee ATV he was driving. He lost control and the ATV overturned. EMS took Driscoll to Lake Regional.

Miller County police later discovered there was a warrant out for Driscoll in Kansas. He was later arrested for 14 acts of aggravated violation of offender registry and six acts of violent offender registry.

The ATV had minor damage. The crash report indicated Driscoll was not wearing a helmet.