The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the mid-Missouri area for the two-week period of April 22- May 3, 2019. Weather conditions may postpone the work schedule. Many projects will include lane closures that could cause traffic delays. MoDOT reminds motorists to buckle up, slow down, follow posted signs and drive safely through work areas. For more information about a project, please contact MoDOT at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/modot-central-district. You can also follow MoDOT’s Central Missouri District on Twitter and Facebook at https://twitter.com/MoDOT_Central and MoDOT Central Missouri District.

All Counties

Daylight Hours

Mowing, striping, brush cutting and guardrail repair continues in various locations. Motorists should travel with care and be alert to slow-moving equipment along the road.

Camden County

Overnight Hours

Route 5 between Route 7 and Route 64 in Laclede County – Pavement repair continues. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in May.

Daylight Hours

Route 54 between Route KK and East Valley Drive – Pavement improvement and J-Turn installation continues. The project is scheduled for completion in August.

Route 54 in Osage Beach – Pavement striping will take place Monday, April 21 through Tuesday, April 30 in various locations. One eastbound and one westbound lane will be open through the work area.

Miller County

Daylight/Overnight Hours

Route 54 over Business Route 54 in Eldon – Bridge rehabilitation in the eastbound and westbound lanes continues. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane will be open through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-May.

Route 54 over Old Tuscumbia Road, east of Route 52 – Bridge rehabilitation in the eastbound and westbound lanes continues. One eastbound lane and one westbound lane will be open through the work area. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-May.

Morgan County

Daylight Hours

Route 5 between Route 52 and Oak Street in Moniteau County – Micro-surfacing and striping will take place Monday, April 22 through Friday, May 10. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 52 between Route 5 and West Blackberry Patch Road – Micro-surfacing will take place Monday, April 22 through Friday, May 10. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 52 at Old Route YY – Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Wednesday, April 24 and Thursday, April 25. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 52 between Route FF and Cedar Lane – Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Thursday, April 25. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route 135 between Route DD and Gray Fox Drive – Culvert pipe replacement will take place on Monday, April 22. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.

Route C between Route 52 and Route 54 in Cole County – Guardrail installation continues. One lane will be open and crews will flag traffic through the work area.