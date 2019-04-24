Residents can dispose of their unwanted or unneeded prescription drugs at three locations this weekend. The service is free.

Participants can bring their medications to the following locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday:

• The Blue Springs Police Department, 1100 S.W. Smith St.

• Consentino’s Price Chopper, 1101 S.W. Missouri 7, Blue Springs.

• Consentino’s Price Chopper, 1305 N. MIssouri 7, Blue Springs.

• The Independence City Hall parking lot on Memorial Drive across the street from the Police Department.

• The Grain Valley City Hall parking lot, 711 S. Main St.

• The parking lot at Children’s Mercy East, 20300 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence.

• The lobby of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, 4001 N.E. Lakewood Court (the outer road on the east side of Interstate 470), Lee’s Summit.

• The Sugar Creek Police Department, 1001 Heroes Way.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, which runs the takeback program, any solid medication, such as pills or patches, will be accepted.

Drugs that will not be accepted include any liquids or “sharps” such as needles.

Medication does not need to be in its original packaging to be disposed of through the program.

All of the medication collected will be incinerated, according to the DEA.