A prayer service will be held on the south lawn of the Adair County Courthouse Thursday in recognition of the National Day of Prayer.

The prayer gathering will feature pastors and other community leaders “offering prayers for our national, state and community governments, schools, families, churches, youth, media and for area businesses,” according to a press release.

The National Day of Prayer is an annual day of observance designated each year by the U.S. Congress to encourage prayer and meditation.

The event will take place from 12:10-12:45 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held inside the courthouse.