The Kiwanis Club of Kirksville recently delivered disaster relief supplies to a Nebraska community struck by devastating flooding.

According to a press release from the local club, members visited Bellevue, Neb., on April 24. More than 700 families in that city were displaced by recent flooding. Supplies were distributed with help from the Bellevue-Offut Kiwanis Club members, including Past Kiwanis International President Jane Erickson.

The Kirksville Kiwanis Club collected donations including diapers, feminine hygiene products, toilet paper and other toiletries - filling a 4x4 truck bed and 6x12 trailer - during events at the Adair County Public Library, Kirksville Area Chamber of Commerce, Walmart and Hy-Vee. The Kiwanis Children’s Fund, which is Kiwanis International’s charitable foundation, provided a $5,000 disaster relief grant to assist the efforts.

“I’m amazed at and thankful for the hard work of the Kirksville Kiwanis Club, and for the generosity of the citizens of Kirksville,” Kirksville Kiwanis Club President Racheal Young said. “After handing a mother a box of diapers and hearing her say, as she walked away, ‘It’s like Christmas,’ I knew we had made a real difference.”