Osage Beach city officials may reconsider taking part in the annual school sales tax holiday.

In 2006 the Osage Beach Board of Aldermen enacted an ordinance opting out of the holiday. The ordinance prohibited future sales tax holidays from applying to the local sales tax. Shoppers in Osage Beach during the August school sales tax holiday pay local sales tax but do not pay state sales tax.

Changing the ordinance would give shoppers an added savings on back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items that are exempt from state sales tax during the designated holiday.

City Administrator Jeana Woods asked the Board if they wanted Osage Beach to participate in the back to school sales tax holiday.

Woods brought the topic to the Board in case a member(s) wanted to make changes to the ordinance. An adopted change requires notification to the Missouri Department of Revenue. The notification must be no less than 45 days prior to the beginning date of the upcoming sales tax holiday in which the change will apply. The upcoming back to school sales tax holiday starts August 2, 2019.

Any ordinance changes would need to be completed and notification would need to be made no later than June 17, 2019.

The current ordinance opting out of the sales tax holiday can be rescinded. Members of the Board showed interest in participating in the back to school sales tax holiday.

Alderman Gregory Massey said, “I was surprised to find out that we had opted out. I think it’s a great way to help families. I don’t think it’s going to hurt us as far as our revenue. It’s also going to bring folks up to the Lake. I think opting in is a good idea.”

Alderman Kevin Rucker said he was one of the ones that requested that this be put on the agenda. He said, "I have mixed feelings whether I am in favor of it or not, but I feel that we as a board should have an opportunity to make that choice."

The board is expected to discuss the issue at the next board meeting.