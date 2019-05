Kirksville High School students will be performing two upcoming outdoor concerts.

The Kirksville High School Band Concert will be Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the KHS courtyard. The rain location is in the KHS gymnasium.

The KHS Jazz Band will perform a “Burgers, Brats and Blues” concert May 13 at 6 p.m. in the KHS courtyard. A meal will be served as a benefit for the John P. Schwarz Music Scholarship. The rain location is the KHS cafeteria.