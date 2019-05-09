The showing of the play “Sycamore Creek Market” by, Greg Story, takes place at Lyric Live Theater, and is set in a country store in the town of Sycamore Creek, Missouri, a tiny farming community tucked into the hills of the Ozarks.

The story follows the life of Lydia Johnson, a young woman who takes a job at the market as a new arrival in town, and she quickly finds out that dealing with the variety of customers shopping at the market is not as simple as her new boss, Jack Henderson, made it out to be.

Over the years we get to see how both Lydia and the town itself change due to the struggles of a declining farming economy, and the audience has a chance to view first-hand the narrative of a small Missouri town performed in the small Missouri municipality of Newburg, performed by local actors from small Missouri towns.

The cast members are Katy Roberts as Lydia Johnson, Bob Robinson as Jackson Henderson, Dean Smith as Amos Atwood, Nancy Duncan as Mary Elizabeth Kraus, Anne Carroll as Sarah Ellis, Lisa Story as Jane Taylor, Stephen Peterson as Joe Ellis, Lon Reisling as Emit and Greg Story as Runner.

This is Greg Story’s eighth play at Lyric Live Theater and the 100th anniversary season of Lyric Live Theater in Newburg. The Lyric Live Theater was built in 1919 and still has the look and feel of a vaudeville theater. Part of the unique experience of the Lyric Liver Theater is the short walk down the street from the Houston House for treats and socializing during intermission, before returning to the theater for the second half of the show.

This inventive play takes place on May 10, 11, 17 and May 18 at Lyric Live Theater, on 117 First Street in Newburg. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. with refreshments served at the historic Houston House at intermission.

Admission is free, with donations to the theater gratefully accepted.