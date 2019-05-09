Kirksville’s Verizon Wireless location will be among more than 500 locations teaming up with local animal rescue organizations to host pet adoption events and supply drives.

The “Rescue Rocks” campaign by parent company Round Room LLC will be held May 19 at 1 p.m. Participating stores are partnering with animal rescues to promote pet adoptions on site and donate supply kits to the first people to adopt a dog and a cat at each location. Each kit includes a rescue car magnet, drawstring bag, collar, leash, food scoop, toy, treats and a bowl.

For a full list of participating stores, visit tccrocks.com.