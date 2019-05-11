Dodge honored with business award

Forest Doge of Blue Springs was inducted into the Delta Mu Delta honor society for his “extraordinary academic achievements” in business. Dodge is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business at Central Methodist University in Fayette, Mo.,, and was honored at an awards banquet on the university’s main campus.

Ngo earns degree in dental hygiene

Loc Ngo of Blue Springs will be one of 1,700 students participating in Minnesota State University’s graduation ceremonies this weekend, with a bachelor’s degree in dental hygiene.

Lay honored for academic contributions

Katie Lay of Independence was named Outstanding Web Systems & Design Graduate at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Mo. She graduates May 18.

Childers graduates from Cedarville

Bryce Childers of Lee’s Summit graduated from Cedarville University with a bachelor of science degree in molecular and cellular biology during the university’s graduation ceremony on May 4.

Local students earn degrees at Nebraska

Four area students were among a record number of graduates at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s graduation ceremony on May 3:

• Shannon Noel Humiston of Blue Springs earned a bachelor of fine arts degree.

• Catherine Elizabeth Orel of Blue Springs earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration.

• Reece Alan Eddins of Lee’s Summit earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.

• Ethan James Frazier of Lee’s Summit earned a bachelor of science degree in environmental studies with high distinction.

Graceland University names top students

Several local students were placed on Graceland University’s 2019 spring honor rolls – the president’s list, the honors list and the dean’s list.

President’s list (students with a 4.0 GPA):

• Brenden Chandler of Independence.

• Alissa Clark of Blue Springs.

• Alexander De Haan of Independence.

• Kalee Dowell of Independence.

• Christy Edwards of Independence.

• Riley Ferree of Lee’s Summit.

• Dylan Fox of Lee’s Summit.

• Madeline Glodowski of Lee's Summit.

• Natalie Harper of Lee's Summit.

• Consuelo Kahmann of Blue Springs.

• Shelby Leahy of Independence.

• Casey Main of Blue Springs.

• Collin McClaran of Independence.

• Beth Presler of Independence.

• Mark Robison of Independence.

• Victoria Simpson of Independence.

• Nicole Snider of Independence.

• David Vandermark of Blue Springs.

• Haley Walker of Independence.

• Tabitha Watson of Sugar Creek.

• Jill Whitworth of Blue Springs.

• Addison Wilson of Independence.

• Ian Wilson of Independence.

Honors List (students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99):

• Hallee Arnold of Blue Springs.

• Jessica Bennett of Independence.

• Kierstin Blick of Independence.

• Laura Castrogiovanni of Independence.

• Sydney Dorrance of Independence.

• Nicole Haley of Independence.

• Kathy Larson of Independence.

• Isaac Murray of Blue Springs.

• Jonathan Myrick of Blue Springs.

• Kaylee Nance of Independence.

• Samuel Pratt of Lee's Summit.

• Kayla Schaefer of Lee's Summit.

• William Weston of Independence.

• Carter Wiley of Independence.

• Claire Wilson of Blue Springs.

• Laura Wilson of Independence.

Dean’s list (students with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.64):

• Madison Bell of Independence.

• Trey Brummett of Blue Springs.

• Zane Cady of Blue Springs.

• Kayleigh Chalmers of Independence.

• Zachary Grover of Lee's Summit.

• Grace Jeffries of Blue Springs.

• Caleb LaMastres of Independence.

• Haley Lysinger of Blue Springs.

• Mara Palmer of Independence.

• Alexander Salinas of Blue Springs.

• Steven Shaw of Blue Springs.

• Andrew Sheehy of Blue Springs.

• Julianna Sowerwine of Independence.

• Kelsey Thompson of Independence.

• Nicholas Veuleman of Blue Springs.

• Grace Wayman of Blue Springs.

• Abbie Williams of Independence.

• Jaren Zimmermann of Lee's Summit.