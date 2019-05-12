A.T. Still University will launch a new physician assistant program in California next year, a move leadership says will further strengthen the Kirksville-based university.

An announcement was made Wednesday at the location in Santa Maria, Calif. The program will be located inside the new CoastHills Credit Union corporate headquarters and features a partnership with Community Health Centers of the Central Coast.

ATSU President Dr. Craig Phelps said the university had been looking for its next opportunity for a while and has long targeted the West Coast. He said adding programs in different geographic locations makes the overall university more stable, diversifying itself to avoid relying too heavily upon any single program or location.

“It really adds to what we have in Kirksville, Missouri,” Dr. Phelps said.

The first class of students is expected to start in July 2020 and include 100 students. The two-year program will produce graduates who can work under the direction of a physician, doing diagnostics, treatment, preventative care and writing prescriptions.

Dr. Phelps said physician assistants “extend the abilities of doctors” and can make huge differences in underserved areas. ATSU already has a similar program at its Mesa, Arizona campus.

Dr. Phelps said that program is “highly successful” but noted the Santa Maria program will be separately accredited. He said the university prefers doing independent accreditations for its programs, rather than brach campuses, because it allows for innovation. A branch campus accreditation would need to copy and reflect the program from which it branches.

ATSU hopes the new California location will grow the school’s mission and additional programs could be added in the future. As for whether it could eventually become another ATSU campus, Dr. Phelps said it was “a little early to tell” and that the focus now was making this new program a success.

Dr. Phelps said ATSU has had its eye on expanding into California, adding that many students in both Missouri and Arizona already come to the universities from the West Coast.

While local observers may recall competition between Kirksville and a California city for the dental school that is now the Missouri School of Dentistry & Oral Health here, Dr. Phelps said ATSU’s relationship with California predates those talks. He said the university has had a lengthy partnership with Community Health Centers of the Central Coast, which has had numerous ATSU students on their clinical rotations. The organization has also hired many ATSU grads.

“We’ve been looking there for a long time,” Dr. Phelps said. “We’ve been looking for the next opportunity for ATSU.”

Dr. Phelps also noted the success of that dental school in Kirksville, which this year saw its class size increase 50 percent. Santa Maria, Calif., also fit another criteria ATSU sought - availability of affordable housing. Dr. Phelps said the city offers that for faculty, staff and students.

Santa Maria has a population of 107,000 and is located in the Golden State’s Central Coast region. It is 172 miles northwest of Los Angeles and 264 miles southeast of San Francisco.