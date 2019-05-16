Two northeast Missouri high schools were recognized for their participation in the Missouri Department of Transportation’s “It Only Takes One” campaign.

Students were honored for achieving 95 percent seat belt usage. “It Only Takes One” is a statewide campaign among high school students that stresses the importance of making good decisions while on the road. The campaign emphasizes that “one drink, one text, one distraction could end it all. But one click (of the seatbelt) could save your life.”

Atlanta High School was one of three schools selected to receive a $500 grant, which will be used to further highway safety educational efforts in the school. The school was recognized for its educational efforts.

Scotland County High School came in third place in the seat belt competition and received a $200 grant.

The Missouri teen seat belt usage rate statewide is 74 percent.