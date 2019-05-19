The Missouri Department of Conservation is congratulating Joshua Lee of Bernie on his record-breaking 76-pound black buffalo, shot in Stoddard County.

Lee shot the whopper of a fish while bowfishing at Duck Creek Conservation Area Pool 1 April 21. The previous record weighed 74 pounds. MDC staff verified the fish’s weight using a certified scale in Bernie.

“That’s a big fish — even for one of Missouri’s largest species of suckers,” MDC Fisheries Programs Specialist Andrew Branson said. “Congratulations to Joshua on smashing the state record.”

Sucker fish live on the bottom of lakes, rivers, and streams. They feed by sucking up mainly invertebrates and plants. These fish are found in a majority of rivers and lakes throughout most of Missouri.

Suckers are one of the dominant groups of large fishes in Missouri waters. In many streams, their total poundage may exceed that of all other fishes combined.