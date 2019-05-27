As of Sunday evening, May 26th, power has been restored to the town of Eldon after a E1-2 tornado ripped through the area Wednesday night. Ameren and Spectrum crews have labored around the clock, and citizens are very grateful to the company’s tireless efforts.

As of Sunday evening, May 26th, power has been restored to the town of Eldon after a E1-2 tornado ripped through the area Wednesday night. Ameren and Spectrum crews have labored around the clock, and citizens are very grateful to the company’s tireless efforts. Shannon Imler of The Ice Cream Factory rewarded hot, tired crews with free cold treats Saturday afternoon, while Nauti Tattoo continued to grill hot meals for the community through Saturday.

Street lights are now functioning throughout Eldon, and temporary stop sign four ways have been removed. Access has been restored to the Eldonna Subdivision, with all streets open. The busy vacation weekend for some was a work weekend here. Yards and houses are beginning to be cleared with large piles of debris awaiting pickup, and roofs and missing walls tarped up nicely.

Chuck Saak of Eldon Lions Club reports that the community shelter will be available until Tuesday, May 28th. Missouri Baptist Disaster Shower Team of Wright City is offering a mobile unit at the Community Center for the displaced. About 17 families were still using the shelter as of Saturday morning. Saak informs us that more permanent accommodations have already been secured for the residents of Eldon I, II, and III Estates. On Tuesday, The Lions Club members will shift their efforts out into the neighborhoods to offer assistance in continued clean up efforts. Hardee's, Subway, and Woods Supermarket are the only businesses remaining closed at this time. The community center shelter will not close on Tuesday as has been reported.

---

Anyone wanting to volunteer their time to help clean up any City owned property, or otherwise need to contact 573 392-9111. You will need to leave your name, contact number and when you are available to help. This is all being coordinated and tracked for disaster relief purposes.

If you have already helped clean up please contact Michael Brandt at 573 392-2156 and report this as soon as possible.

Anyone that would like to volunteer at the Community Center(Red Cross Shelter) can contact 573 392-2156. Leave your name l, number and hours you are available we will contact you.

No clothing will be accepted at the shelter at this time. Please check with local churches for these types of donations. If you would like to donate food, please stop by the community center.

Any monetary donation can be dropped off at the community center and you will be asked if you would like to donate to the Red Cross, Salvation Army or to the City Of Eldon. This has to be marked for disaster relief only. You will be asked when you drop off.

The shelter at the community center will be open now through Tuesday at noon. The last meal will be served on Tuesday morning and the facility will close at noon.

Until them, if you need assistance you can stop by the community center. Breakfast, lunch and dinner will be served Monday and Tuesday morning.