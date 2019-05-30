Farmers would be in line for additional relief under a $19 billion disaster aid bill that is currently being held up by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) on Tuesday spoke to local media via telephone from Jefferson City. Blunt was originally scheduled to visit the Kirksville Regional Airport for an event on the economy and jobs, but his plane was diverted to Columbia due to severe weather in northeast Missouri. From there, Blunt went to Jefferson City to view damage from flooding and the recent tornado.

Regarding the state of agriculture in Missouri due to widespread and ongoing flooding and heavy rains, Blunt noted the Senate had recently – and overwhelmingly – passed a disaster relief bill he expected the House would quickly approve, as well.

The bill contains provisions for additional crop insurance value for farmers who are unable to plant crops due to flooding, and would extend coverage to losses of stored grain.

Blunt said grain had not been covered in the past.

“In flooded areas we’re seeing water get to grain silos and it doesn’t take much to get inside a silo, and when that happens silos burst and thousands of dollars of grain are lost,” Blunt said. “That’s going to be covered by the bill we just passed.”

The bill also contains $1 billion to help repair privately owned levies.

The relief bill passed the Senate, 85-8, last week. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) also voted in favor of the bill.

The Associated Press reported Tuesday that two Republican House members are blocking attempts to pass the aid package. The House is currently on recess but was set to be passed under fast-track rules. Texas Rep. Chip Roy and Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie have blocked two separate attempts to do so, saying the measure should instead be subject to a roll call vote.

In a tweet, Georgia Republican Rep. Austin Scott called Roy and Massie “clowns” for holding up the bill.

The bill is supported by President Donald Trump and leaders of both parties in Congress, and its eventual passage is believed a certainty.

Also during the press call, Blunt touted a strong economy that is presenting unique challenges. Due to low unemployment he said more and more companies are quicker to hire candidates who may not have all of the skills they are looking for, but who they believe can be trained in those areas.

Blunt hoped to speak with local business and education leaders about ways to address those issues.