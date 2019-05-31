The Red Cross is opening a shelter at the Open Bible Praise Center on Highway 87, south of Interstate 70, in Boonville for anyone displaced by flooding. People who are evacuating should remember to bring their things with them, especially important items like medication.

The levee at Petersburg could breach at any moment. A mandatory evacuation for residents in the Missouri River bottom from Petersburg to Rocheport was ordered by the Howard County EMA.

The New Franklin R-1 School District offered its facilities to anyone displaced by flooding, including parking lots and showers, according to a post on Facebook. Anyone looking for shelter can also call 660-248-3605 for help from EMA, or Central Missouri Community Action (CMCA) at (660) 882-5601.

Central Methodist University in Fayette is also opening up residential areas to the public through June. Anyone who has evacuated their homes or will soon face evacuation can reserve a place to stay on campus. For more information about the process and to make temporary housing arrangements, contact CMCA.

The river started flowing two inches higher than the levee on Thursday night, said Howard County EMA Co-Director Bill John said.

Overnight flooding closed several major roads in the area. Highway 5 is closed going into New Franklin from the intersection at U.S. Route 40. Route 40 is closed from the intersection of Highway 5 to the Bonne Femme Creek. Highway 87 remains closed from Route 40 to Route Z.

The Missouri River at Boonville surpassed the 33.1-foot level of 1995, measuring at 33.5 feet on Thursday morning. It is still about 3.5 feet below the historic 1993 flood level of 37 feet. Current forecasts from the National Weather Service show the river staying near 33 feet through at least Wednesday, but those forecasts have frequently changed as factors like local rain, rain upstream and levee breaches upstream alter conditions. Thunderstorms are forecast for Boonville on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Volunteers from Cooper and Howard counties helped fill sandbags Thursday in Petersburg. A group was using a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers sandbagging machine to fill bags so they could be taken out to bolster the levee.

Sandbags brought the levee up about 12 inches, holding off the water for much longer than originally expected. Officials first warned the levee could breach Wednesday afternoon, asking residents in the bottoms along Route Z, in Franklin and low parts of New Franklin to evacuate.

Levee breaches upstream of Petersburg took the pressure off Wednesday night and Thursday, and volunteers worked to fill sandbags and bolster the levee. The Missouri River finally overwhelmed the levee Thursday night, spilling into the Howard County bottoms.

Ameren shut off gas to homes in the flood area of New Franklin on Wednesday evening and won’t turn it back on until they are in the clear, New Franklin Police Chief Mike Wise posted on Facebook.