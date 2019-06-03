The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Mix 92.7 recently held their monthly networking social at J.B. Hooks in Lake Ozark on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 from 5-7 pm.

The Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Mix 92.7 recently held their monthly networking social at J.B. Hooks in Lake Ozark on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 from 5-7 pm. J.B Hooks provided a cash bar and appetizers, and attendees had the opportunity to network with their peers.

Both the Lake Area Chamber and Mix 92.7 would like to thank J.B Hooks for hosting the event.

The Lake Area Chamber and Mix 92.7 will hold their next networking social at High Noon Pub and Grill. For more information, please call (573) 964-1008 or visit www.LakeAreaChamber.com