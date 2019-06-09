“Rolling Thunder Revue”

What: Film

Where: Ragtag Cinema, 10 Hitt St.

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday

How much: Visit www.ragtagcinema.org for ticket details

About: Showing one night only, this Martin Scorsese documentary chronicles the iconic Bob Dylan and a number of special guests on his 1975-76 tour.

Also tomorrow

“Cinderella” 2 p.m. at Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre; $17 to $42. www.lyceumtheatre.org.

“Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” 8:30 p.m. at Rose Park, 1013 Park Ave.; free. www.rosemusichall.com.