Today at the Monroe County Shootout the Mexico varsity boys basketball team starts against Montgomery County at 9:30 a.m. The Bulldogs also play at 12:45 p.m. against Westran.

The Mexico boys JV is present at this event, as well, and it will begin by taking on Clark County at 12:45 p.m. in the Holy Rosary gym, at 2:15 p.m. the team is up against Harrisburg and at 4 p.m. the Bulldogs JV plays Macon in the Holy Rosary gym.