The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating an incident that lead a man to receive life-threatening injuries after an altercation on Sunday.

According to a release issued by the department, the victim, identified as Jarret Peters, was found seriously injured in the middle of the road, next to his vehicle, in the 600 block of Northeast 5th Street. The officers were responding to a disturbance call.

Through their investigation up to this point, investigators learned Peters gave a ride home to an individual from a local bar. According to the release, the victim drove a short distance after dropping off the individual before encountering another vehicle. It was at this point the altercation occurred, according to the release.

Peters was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Blue Springs Police Departments stressed this is an active investigation. Anyone who may have seen the individual with Peters or who may have witnessed the altercation is asked to contact the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151. They can also contact Detective K. Lange at 816-228-0102.