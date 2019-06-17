Taylor Jones, a Kirksville High School freshman, had never done a self-portrait before.

Viewing her piece at the 9th Annual Kirksville High School Art Show in May, a piece awarded Best In Show, one finds that impossible to believe. But like many of her classmates, the work that hung from the walls at the Kirksville Area Technical Center marked their initial forays into different art forms, offering opportunities to stretch their personal skills and discover hidden talents.

And judging by the work on display, these young artists uncovered a bevy of abilities to hone in the coming years.

The art show awarded dozens of students across 11 categories, including sculpture, painting, drawing, printmaking and photography. In addition to Jones taking Best In Show, Luciana Scuderi won Administrator’s Choice, and Veronica Phillips Grams won Teacher Choice.

The pieces on exhibition represented a year of work and many assignments across different classes.

“During the course of the year, students have an opportunity in Art I and Art II to explore a whole variety of materials. Occasionally, I’ll get them in Digital Photography, we have Digital Photography I and II, where students learn to manipulate images in Photoshop,” teacher Betsy Tornatore said.

“It changes up every year because we want to keep it interesting for students and for ourselves (Tornatore and Samantha Shelley).”

Jones’ winning piece is black and white drawing. Students began by taking photos of themselves and placing a grid, and then creating a grid on their canvas.

Then the painstaking process begins of filling in each grid with their best effort at the photograph’s details.

“It took about three or four weeks,” Jones said.

While many pieces on display were impressive, including some in the same Black and White Drawing category, Jones’ lifelike depiction of herself popped from the wall.

Jones said she enjoys drawing people, but had never tried drawing herself before. She found a key in taking it one stroke at a time.

“I figured out how to focus on the smaller areas instead of the thing as a whole,” she said.

Scuderi won Administrator’s Choice for her entry in Printmaking. The assignment called for students to find a photograph they liked and make an etching.

“We use hard plastic and carve into it with X-acto blades,” Scuderi said. “We carve the images and you carve the parts you want to be dark. You roll the ink on and it stays within the cracks, and then we printed them.”

The project was something the KHS sophomore had never before attempted. A lesson learned? Dedication.

“It took a while. It was pretty intricate, like the little parts of the gear,” Scuderi said. “It took a few weeks just to get everything finished. It took a long time. A lot of focus.”

Scuderi mostly likes drawing, but said art class provides an opportunity to try new things.

“I love art. I draw all the time,” Scuderi said. “I like to create, come up with ideas, designs, characters, things like that.”

Maddie French’s photo from the hallway outside the high school weight room won first place in Digital Photography 1.

“This project was light and dark, so I had taken this down by the weight room in the high school. I changed it to black and white in Photoshop and just messed with the different contrast and brightness,” French said. “I knew I wanted something with lots of natural light to get this lighter effect, and when I was walking through the hallways I looked back and noticed it.”

The class taught French different Photoshop tools and put them into practice with different projects every other week.

French will be the Kirksville yearbook editor next year, surely a place those skills will come in handy.

Winners in each category were:

Sculpture: Blaine DeVolld, first; Audrey Sandofer, second; Piper Earhart and Emma Belcher, third; Shauna Deierling, third; Henry Tiedemann, third; Summer Burkhardt, fourth; Brayden Phillips, fourth.

Watercolor: Meg Howard, first; Tehya Williams, second; Mariam Elkadi, third; Luciana Scuderi, fourth.

Mixed Media: Romaine Nagaito, first; Taylor Jones, second; Luciana Scuderi, second; Rohan Anderson, third; Mariam Elkadi, third; Audrey Sandefur, fourth.

Painting: Olivia Pinkowski, first; Olivia Galloway, second; Piper Earhart, third; Rosie Carter, fourth.

Colored Drawing: Foster Janes, first; Shauna Deierling, second; Grace Kouadio, third; Priscilla Kouadio, fourth.

Black and White Drawing: Taylor Jones, first; Monique Kearney, second; Blane DeVolld, second; Sedrict Obi-Tabot, third; Jacob Skinner, third; Shayna Jacobs, fourth; Raistlyn Sevits, fourth; Nick Thomas, fourth.

Printmaking: Luciana Scuderi, first; Lillian Miller, second; Miriam Elkadi, third; Monique Kearney, third; Hannah Shoemaker, fourth; Aaron Birch, fourth.

Fiber: Annaliese Novinger, first; Ben Ewing, second; Tehya Williams, third; Ben Ewing, third.

Arts and Crafts: Sarah Ward, first; Laura Vittengl, second; Olivia Pinkowski, third; Laura Vittengl, third; Romaine Nagaito, third; Cooper Roberson, fourth; Haley Burchett, fourth.

Digital Photograph 1: Maddie French, first; Lucia Zuniga, second; Keegan Bird, second; Tyler Hagan, third; Bailey Hannah, fourth.

Digital Photography 2: Lydia Nelson, first; Daniel Burns, second; Kaycie Martin, third; Lucas Cunningham, fourth; Westley Lamb, fourth.