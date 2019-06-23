Each week this summer, the Daily Express will preview the upcoming Kirksville Arts Association Summer on the Square concert by interviewing the band.

Concerts are 7 p.m. Friday on the Adair County Courthouse. Here is our Q&A with band member Karla Campbell of The Hootin’ Annies with Jimmy Campbell.

How did your band get started?

The band grew quickly out of a weekly lunchtime jam session at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, where four of the five members work. The band’s first show was in 2003.

Your music is described as bluegrass, but how would you describe it?

Acoustic music with bluegrass flavor, seasoned with a twist of fun and humor.

You've performed before at Summer on the Square. What keeps the group coming back?

My husband, Jimmy Campbell, and I have performed at Summer on the Square. Jimmy is a native of La Plata, Mo., and anytime we have a chance to play in his old stomping grounds, we love it! This year is a dream come true for me. Originally, Jimmy and I had planned to do Summer on the Square as a duo this year. But we had the opportunity to get four of the five Annies to join us, and Jimmy will be filling the role of "Jimmy-Annie, the Hootin' Man-ny.” Anytime I have a chance to play with my husband, it puts an especially big smile on my face! I'm glad I married well!

What do you enjoy about performing?

All of us love to entertain - we like to share a laugh, a smile and a tear with the audience. We played the SPBGMA (Society for Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America) festivals for years, and our band was nominated multiple times for Entertaining Group Of The Year. We love to surprise the audience with things they may not have heard before, or by doing songs they may know in a new and different way.

What are some of the more difficult aspects of performing?

The traveling is always the hardest part, but it is also really fun. We've done some long trips, all loaded up in a van, and had a great time bonding. This year, we're thankful to have the Sally Mountain Festival at Queen City to attend after we complete our show at the square. Jimmy's "real" band, Driven, will be playing at Sally Mountain, and I'll be baking pies and serving food at the "Cook Shack.”

When did you personally get started in music?

I started with piano lessons in second grade, took up the French horn in middle school, but didn't actually start playing an acoustic instrument until I was in my late 30s - not saying how long ago that was! Jimmy got a guitar for Christmas when he was 9. He started on banjo at age 11, and played all over northeast Missouri and Iowa on the SPBGMA circuit as a young man.

When you aren't working on music, what else keeps you busy?

Jimmy and I live on 11 wooded acres in Baldwin City, Kan., so there is always something to saw, chop, mow, fill or fix! I work at Hallmark Cards in Kansas City, and Jimmy is a heavy equipment specialist for a natural gas pipeline provider.

Any message you'd like to send to Kirksville about your upcoming concert?

The Hootin' Annies are huge fans of the Kirksville Arts Association, and we will be donating $5 from every CD purchase at our concert back to the KAA!