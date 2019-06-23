Celebrate a day of Independence

The Centralia Department of Parks and Recreation will be celebrating the Fourth of July with festivities that will start with a 5k Kids Dash at the City Pool at 8:00 a.m. followed by a Disc Golf Tournament at 11 a.m. at the North Shelter. There will also be open golf at the Centralia Community Golf Course from 7 a.m.- 7:30 p.m., from 5-8 p.m. there will be evening activities that will include a ping pong ball drop and from 7 p.m. to midnight there will be a Midnight Swim.

The action will also feature fireworks from 8:45 p.m. until dusk. Details: 573-682-2196.

The race is afoot

The 2019 Funnel Cake 5k Run-Walk is slated for June 13 from 7:30 a.m.-9:00 a.m. at the Vandalia YMCA, 309 S. Main St., 63382. Afterwards participants will have the option of attending the 43rd Annual Vandalia Area Fair at the fairgrounds. Details: 573-594-2208.

Fun on a bun in the sun

The Laddonia Missouri Athletic Association will be hosting its 67th Annual 4th of July Celebration at the Laddonia Ball Field, 63352, from 8:00 a.m.- 11:00 p.m. All ages are welcome and the format will feature volleyball, softball, raffles, food, fireworks and more.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/events/2196580397226790/?active_tab=about

Rules of the road

When enjoying the trails that the city of Mexico has to offer, the Department of Parks and Recreation asks that you follow certain standards of etiquette, including keeping pets on a leash and cleaning up after them, slowing down for corners and not disturbing the wildlife. Bikers are also asked to travel at reasonable speeds, when entering and crossing hikers are asked to yield to other trail users and always look ahead and behind when passing.

Other guidelines include simply being aware of other trail users, keeping to the right of the trail except when passing giving people a clear warning that you are about to pass them by calling out, "Passing on your left." Details: 573-581-2100 ext. 235.