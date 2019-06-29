A man who held two guns and confronted an Independence police officer conducting a traffic stop Friday morning fled to the caves off Geospace Drive before police located and arrested him.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. Friday while a motorcycle patrol officer made a traffic stop on northbound Missouri 291. According to police the suspect, who was not the motorist pulled over, got out of his car and approached the officer while holding two handguns.

The officer pulled out his gun and gave commands to the suspect, who promptly got back into his car and fled. Police chased the car north on M-291 and then east onto Geospace Drive toward the caves. Police did not follow the man into the caves and instead set up a perimeter and brought in K-9 units to help search inside.

Officers found the man still trying to escape, as the K-9 dogs helped track him and found some discarded clothes and the guns. No shots were fired through the entire incident. At 12:15 p.m., officers opened up the caves again.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office and Oak Grove Police assisted with K-9 units and Kansas City Police assisted with a helicopter, IPD said.

Police said they did not evacuate the caves during the search, as they contacted the caves' security which in turn contacted businesses. No one was allowed inside, and each departing vehicle was checked during the search.