A brilliant blue summer sky filled the windows atop the Ray Miller Elementary commons Tuesday morning. Below them in large silver letters was the school’s message to its students: “It’s A Great Day To Be A Tiger!”

Across the room, large boards detailed long lists of names, recognizing students who’d achieved honor roll status. On another wall hung a composite school photo, full of those students’ smiling faces.

The lunch menu was written on a white board - a choice of spaghetti or barbecue - and the deep coolers that hold tiny cartons of milk stood nearby.

Scattered across the ground are shell casings and victims. Those with lesser wounds are seated against one of those deep coolers. The others are laid in a row, waiting for treatment and transport to emergency facilities. Others are dead.

The victims keep coming. Every few moments another wounded individual joins the chaos. Some are carried by law enforcement officers and emergency medical personnel. Those who can walk do so with assistance. Others are wheeled in on desk chairs and anything else that can be utilized to move patients.

Sirens wail outside. Through the windows above, the Air Evac helicopter is seen tearing across the sky. Suddenly, an explosion from a flash bang echoes through the elementary school’s halls, as officers in another area attempt to secure the building in the aftermath of a shooting.

It’s the nightmare scenario.

Thankfully, it was only a drill.

Law enforcement personnel and emergency responders came together Tuesday for a full-scale exercise at the Kirksville R-III School District, training on their response to an active assailant on the campus. The massive drill included the Kirksville Police Department, Kirksville Fire Department, Adair County Sheriff’s Office, Adair County Fire Department, Adair County Ambulance District, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Truman State University Department of Public Safety, Missouri Department of Conservation, Adair County Health Department, FBI, E-911 Center, Kirksville Public Works, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Air Evac and more.

The drill was a product of the Kirksville R-III’s Safety Committee, which includes representatives from the district and emergency response entities. The committee has been meeting for several years, training on incident management and conducting tabetop exercises - essentially on-paper disaster scenarios and discussions about how to respond.

Several months ago the decision was made to do a full-scale exercise at Ray Miller. A committee subgroup including a representative from the State Emergency Management Agency went through the process of designing the exercise, down to the details of what the assailant needs to do.

“There were a lot of moving parts and fortunately there were a lot of people willing to step forward and help put (the exercise together),” Kirksville Police and Fire Chief Jim Hughes said.

The scenario involved an active shooter in Ray Miller. Officers responding needed to neutralize or isolate the shooter as quickly as possible, making it somewhat safe for emergency medical responders to enter and begin administering aid. During interaction with the suspect, officers discovered the individual also had a backpack with pressurized cylinders inside, another aspect that required another method of response.

Hughes, who is the City of Kirksville’s emergency management director and who headed the drill, noted that officers did an excellent job encountering the suspect and isolating the individual. That part wasn’t the sole purpose of the exercise, however. It wasn’t even the majority of it.

“Law enforcement still needs to do a lot of training, but we actually train a lot on running towards the gunfire and isolating or neutralizing the threat,” he said. “We didn’t want that to be the focus on this.”

During the pre-drill briefing, Hughes said about 3 percent of the event was handling the active assailant, while 97 percent of the purpose was getting responders in and treating victims.

“We learned a lot at Columbine (Colorado school shooting in 1999) and improved since then in terms of getting in and isolating suspects,” Hughes said. “You had medical folks outside, not wanting to put themselves at risk of being shot, and there were people inside that could have received medical treatment a little earlier. That was the focus of the second part (of the drill), to have a scene where we could simulate that kind of activity.”

The assailant was isolated, but not captured or killed. There were occasionally sounds of gunfire, reminding those participating that the scene was not cleared.

Emergency medical personnel continued their work. A key piece of the drill was getting those individuals matched up with law enforcement before entering, forming teams that could quickly sweep through the building, locate victims and get them help.

In his pre-drill briefing, Hughes called the event a “no-fault exercise.” Such full-scale exercises are rare across the state for many reasons, including fear from some agencies or participants of making mistakes.

But that’s part of what can make the drills so valuable, as agencies improve their interactions and have an opportunity to uncover and fix problems in a safe environment.

“This operation here brings everybody together and moving in the direction of taking care of the community,” Adair County Sheriff Robert Hardwick said. “We rely on each agency to come and participate, because we don’t have an excessive amount of people, money or resources.

“We’ll look at this and find what works, what didn’t work, what we did well. Any time you do this is an opportunity to train and do better.”

One quick fix already made by the Kirksville Police Department was to add felt-tipped markers to their body armor. When searching and clearing a building, officers will mark doors to let those who follow know they can move on to other rooms. Hughes said they found the markers kept for that purpose had dried out.

Other things will take months. The subgroup that designed the exercise will meet, and then plan meetings with each agency that participated. A document called an “Incident Action Plan” will be developed, providing a roadmap for ways they can better achieve the ultimate goal.

“Save the people who could be saved,” Hughes said. “We’re always looking for ways to cut down the time it takes to do what needs to be done. That’s what we’re really going to be looking at, ways to cut the time back even further.”

There were also some immediate positive takeaways. Hughes said communication, which can quickly break down in massive response scenarios, held up well. Local agencies, which he said have already established strong working relationships, used that foundation and collaborated well.

Hughes also appreciated the dozens of community volunteers who committed their time to helping the drill be a success. They understood the value in it, despite the overall poor reflection it is of how things are.

“It’s an unbelievably sad commentary on today’s society,” Hughes said. “It’s terrible we even have to think about these things.”

Missing from the drill - for obvious reasons - were the hundreds of children that would have been inside the school on a typical day. Shawn Corbett, who heads the Kirksville R-III School District’s transportation, facilities and security, said if the unthinkable were to occur parents would need to be patient.

“I know that’s hard,” he said. “But running in costs lives. You’re taking resources from your child or someone else’s child to stop you from running in.”

Corbett said the district would use all available methods to communicate with parents and the community during such an event, including announcing designated locations for reunification with loved ones.