MoDOT will be doing work on the following routes in Macon County in the upcoming weeks:

- Missouri Route 3, July 8-11, one lane closed from Route J to Missouri Route 156 for pavement repairs. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

- Illusion Road, July 18, road closed from Hickory Street to the South Outer Road of U.S. Route 36 for bridge maintenance. Work will be completed between 7:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. that day.

Motorists will need to utilize alternate routes.

For more information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK MoDOT (275-6636).








