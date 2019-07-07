Each week this summer the Express Eight will feature the upcoming Kirksville Arts Association Summer on the Square artist.



This week’s concert will feature the Kirksville Community Band at 7 p.m. Friday on the Adair County Courthouse lawn. The concert will be moved to WrongDaddy’s in the event of poor weather.



Here’s our Q&A with band director Brad Hudson.



This might be a tough first question, but how did the Kirksville Community Band get started?

In 2007 I started teaching in Kirksville. A Truman music faculty member gathered some students to throw together a concert. In 2008 I reached out to the Kirksville Arts Association to form the organization.



What kinds of music does the band perform?

Patriotic music, jazz, marches and fun medleys.



What do people need to do to join? Do they need to have a certain skill level, or own their own instrument?

We have some students that are coming into seventh grade. It is tough for them but much easier the next year. We have had people come that had not played for 30 years! Most people come with their own instruments, but occasionally we have community members use school instruments.



What do people enjoy about playing in the Kirksville Community Band?

My favorite thing is seeing my students, former students, local music teachers and community members joining together. Members like being able to play their horn!



What are some of the more difficult aspects of performing?

We rehearse each Monday in June and part of July for two hours and only have four rehearsals before the first performance. It is difficult to play with a group of people, as well as conductors you are not accustomed to.



When did you personally get started in music?

I started playing the trombone in fifth grade band. When they showed how you could gliss with the slide, I was sold.



When you aren't working on music, what else keeps you busy?

I have a wife and three active kids. I am also very involved at Counrtyside Christian Church. When there is time, we do love to go camping.



Any message you'd like to send to Kirksville about your upcoming concert?

Come hear us! You will hear a band not only from Kirksville, but other members drive from an hour away to play with us. We have people from every walk of life with the common goal of making music.



