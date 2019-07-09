Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois has energized the Zachary Substation and approximately 32 miles of transmission line from Kirksville to the Iowa border, according to a press release.

As part of the Mark Twain Transmission Project, a 96-mile, 345,000-volt transmission line in northeast Missouri, the substation and line were energized June 30. While line construction on this section is complete, crews will still be in the area performing removals, clean up and restoration for the next several months.

The foundation and line construction crews are moving their teams to start building the line section between Palmyra and Kirksville which will be completed later this year.

“We are grateful for the feedback and cooperation we received from landowners, communities and local officials,” said Shawn E. Schukar, chairman and president of ATXI. "This kind of collaboration, combined with the strong relationship we have with our contract partners, allowed us to successfully achieve this project milestone and is a significant step towards delivering greater energy reliability and improved access to clean energy sources for the people in northeast Missouri."

ATXI expects to invest $250 million on the Mark Twain Transmission Project. The anticipated in-service date for the 96-mile line is December 2019.