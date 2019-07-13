Missouri statehood dates back to 1821, and at that time most of the territory north of the Missouri River was still occupied by Native Americans.

In 1830, a named Jesse Harris and his wife Polly arrived from Kentucky and entered some acreage a little northwest of today’s Chillicothe. His new farm was on beautiful, rolling prairie land, dotted with hardwood trees, many of which stood over 100 feet high, with trunks four feet thick. The prairie grass was so tall that it could hide a rider on horseback.

His neighbors were the Sauk and Fox Indians.

The little two-room log cabin Harris built to house his family of 10 children had a large rock fireplace which served to heat the cabin and a place for cooking. The original windows were tough paper greased with lard until glass arrived this far west; they were then replaced with glass panes.

The town that grew up in the neighborhood in 1857 was originally known as Auberry Grove, named for Thomas M. Auberry, but as time progressed it was renamed Grant, Missouri.

The first train steamed into the little town on June 25, 1871. That prompted the town fathers to incorporate and the name was changed once again to Jamesport.

The Sauk and Fox have moved on to southeast Nebraska and today Jamesport, Missouri, for the most part, is known as an Amish community.

The Old Order Amish are direct descendants of the Mennonite Anabaptist, a group that formed in Germany and Switzerland during the Reformation. Joseph Amman and some followers felt the Mennonites were too casual in their religious observance, and the Amish arose as a distinct community of believers whose lives were harshly governed by Biblical law in the late 1600s.

In the 1720s, the first group of Amish immigrated to America, seeking religious tolerance and good farmland. Today there are Amish settlements in at least 19 states and Canada. The 1990s saw an influx of persons professing the Mennonite faith moving into the Jamesport community, and the area has grown to the become the largest Amish settlement in Missouri. Currently about 150 Amish families live off the rich farmland of the area.

Seeking separation from the confusions and superficial lifestyles of society, the Amish live in modest homes of rural farms and travel by means of horse-drawn vehicles. Their peaceful lifestyles revolve around close-knit families, the discipline of their faith and the

utilization of the land. All of which can be seen as you travel the rolling hills and countryside in the area.

Their tools and farm implements are from a bygone era. They are antiques, and replicas of pre-World War II relics. Field work is done with the aid of horse-drawn implements.

The young and old alike work side by side to ensure the acquisition of a trade and to work for a common family goal. Skills are passed down from generation to generation.

Amish women spend their days caring for the young children, working in the kitchen equipped with kerosene and wood-burning appliances, hand grinders, and cast-iron cookware.

Children are considered a gift from the Lord and are raised in a loving environment and instilled with traditional values and are taught the importance of their heritage. They attend one of seven parochial one-room school houses in the area, and only go through the eighth grade.

