Phelps County Presiding Commissioner Randy Verkamp will serve as chairman while Maries County Presiding Commissioner Vic Stratman will serve as vice-chairman. Crawford County Presiding Commissioner Leo Sanders will serve as secretary.

Phelps County PHA is an equal opportunity housing agency that offers HUD’s housing choice voucher rental assistance to low-income families in Phelps County,outside of the city of Rolla, Crawford County, Dent County, Gasconade County, Maries County and Washington County. Osage and Pulaski counties are served by other housing agencies.

The PHA also offers the Family Self-Sufficiency program where clients develop a goal-oriented, five-year plan that moves them toward self-sufficiency and independence from government programs. The PHA serves about 725 families each month; about 75 of those participate in the FSS program.

The Phelps County PHA board consists of the presiding commissioners in the six participating counties and one resident advisory board member. The PHA contracts with the Meramec Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) to operate and staff the program. The PHA is located at 4 Industrial Drive, St. James, the same building as MRPC.

For persons needing housing assistance, the PHA accepts applications every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its St. James office with special application days in Owensville the second Thursday of the month and Potosi, the second Tuesday of the month.