The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate case filed by Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri.

Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than July 22, 2019, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov.

Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, P.O. Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, e-mail opcservice@ded.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, e-mail pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission.

On July 3, 2019, Ameren Missouri filed an electric rate case with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to decrease annual electric revenues by approximately $800,000.

Ameren Missouri serves approximately 1.26 million electric customers.