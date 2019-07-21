I spent Saturday morning listening to a playback of the Apollo 11 mission’s approach to the moon.

Available online at apolloinrealtime.org/11/, it allowed me to relive the most exciting day of my childhood: July 20, 1969.

I was 8 years old when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed in the Sea of Tranquility about 4 o’clock on a Sunday afternoon.

Like many boys across the country at that time, I was space crazy. When most kids my age were out playing baseball or watching cartoons on weekends, I was in front of a television, first watching the Gemini flights as they were tracked by the major networks and later watching the Apollo missions as they built toward the momentous day when Armstrong radioed the message “Houston, Tranquility Base here. The Eagle has landed.”

My parents kept us up on Christmas Eve 1968 as the Apollo 8 mission circled the moon and Frank Borman, James Lovell and William Anders read the first 10 verses of Genesis as they became the first crew to orbit the moon. Through television broadcasts and the picture magazine Life, I reveled in the achievements of NASA and dreamed of joining the astronaut crews.

I read every book in the public and school libraries about astronomy and was sure I would be the first person to step onto the surface of Mars. I thought the moon was the first stop on a journey to the stars as depicted on Star Trek.

Instead, humans haven’t ventured farther than a few hundred miles from the surface of the Earth since the last Apollo mission in 1972. And the United States hasn’t launched a manned flight from Cape Canaveral since the last space shuttle in 2011.

NASA wants to go back to the moon. President Donald Trump has set a goal of returning to the moon by 2024, which will require NASA to complete work on the Space Launch System — which will be the most powerful rocket ever built — by 2020 or 2021 at the latest. The moon is an essential step on the way to Mars, which Trump has said should be the space agency’s real goal.

The biggest question is whether the money necessary for the development of all the components of a successful moon mission will be provided. The NASA budget for this year is $21.5 billion, a substantial increase over the previous federal fiscal year.

But compared to the budget for Apollo, it is a pittance. In the federal fiscal year 1966, which ended a little more than three years before Armstrong stepped off the Lunar Excursion Module, NASA consumed 4.4% of all federal spending. If it had that share now, it would have $194 billion to spend on development of the Space Launch System and the Artemis capsule that will carry four astronauts.

Artemis, in Greek mythology, was the twin sister of Apollo, and the name signals NASA’s intent for a woman to be the next person to step on the moon.

The purpose of another landing on the moon would not be merely to visit and return. Instead, it would be the creation of a permanent moon base as the launch pad for Mars.

The wisdom of human exploration of space has been debated since the first satellite was launched in the 1950s. There is no room for error, as both the United States and Russia have learned in tragic accidents such as the Challenger launch explosion and the Columbia re-entry disaster.

And like Apollo, if anything went wrong on the trip to and from Mars, there would be no escape for the astronauts.

We have sent unmanned probes beyond the solar system and rovers have sent spectacular images back of the Martian surface. Most everything there is to know about space can be obtained from instruments monitored on Earth.

But like the wild reception for Charles Lindberg when he landed in Paris in 1927 or the audience of 600 million — one-sixth of the world’s population — who watched as Armstrong said, “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind,” late in the evening of July 20, 1969, nothing is as exciting as other humans doing something no one has done before.

No experience by remote control is as complete as a live experience.

It is the nature of humans to explore and inhabit harsh environments that offer daunting challenges for survival. The developments in technology make survival for long periods in space possible and advanced propulsion will shorten the distances of the solar system.

I don't like the idea of a national "space force" to take our Earth-bound wars aloft.

As a child, I wanted to believe that what I saw on Star Trek — a united world based on ideals of freedom and equality that had overcome war and worked in a unified way to explore the universe — was a true forecast of our future.

And I have a personal reason for wanting human exploration of space to continue.

I can still be the first person on Mars.

Rudi Keller is news editor for the Tribune. He can be reached at rkeller@columbiatribune.com.