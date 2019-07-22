The University of Missouri Extension's Eat Smart on the Go Food Demonstaertion Truck was at the Livingston County 4-H/FFA Fair.

Tracy Minnis, nutrition program associate, said the purpose of the demonstrations is to show community members how to make a variety of recipes using in-season produce.

While at the fair Minnis and Julie Neek, nutrition program associate, made melon salsa and corn and tomato salad. The recipes can be found using the Seasonal and Simple app, which offers a variety of tips for choosing, preparing and storing Missouri's fresh fruits and vegetables.

Minnis said she is excited to have the truck in Livingston County once again for Chautauqua on Sept. 8.