Grant Hannant had three hits and drove in three runs to lift the Hannibal Hoots to a 9-5 victory over the Springfield Sliders before heading to the Prospect League All-Star break

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Heading to the Prospect League All-Star break feels a little bit better with a victory.

Grant Hannant made sure the Hannibal Hoots did that.

Hannant, the Hoots centerfielder, had three hits and three RBIs Sunday night to give Hannibal a 9-5 victory over the Springfield Sliders at Robin Roberts Stadium. The Hoots enter the league’s all-star festivities at 16-28.

Hannibal had its largest lead at 7-1 after a three-run fifth inning. There, Hannant drove in Kellan Murray and Brett Zimmerman on a two-run single. Drew Gilin also had a bases-loaded walk in the frame.

Springfield (9-35) answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by Patrick Arndt’s two-run double, but Hannibal added two insurance runs in the seventh.

Hannant singled to center field in the frame to drive in Zimmerman again, and Nathan Kuhn singled into left to plate Gilin.

The Hoots had 12 hits as Kuhn, Joe Roscetti and Jared Wegner all had two hits apiece.

Parker Heidorf picked up the victory for Hannibal after tossing two shutout innings of relief. He allowed just one hit while striking out one and walking one. Hannibal’s bullpen of Heidorf, Matt Ottsen and Tyler Lunger combined for five scoreless innings and six strikeouts.

Hannibal starter Dylan Chisholm went four innings, allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out five.