James (Jim) E. Kram, 53, formerly of Langdon, ND, of Devils Lake ND, died unexpectedly at his home. Funeral Services for James will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 5:30 pm at Gilbertson Funeral Home Chapel, Devils Lake with Reverend Mr. Ken Severinson, Deacon officiating. James will be laid to rest at the Calvary Cemetery in Langdon on Thursday, July 25 at 9:30 a.m. James Edward Kram was born on Dec. 15, 1965, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Langdon, son of Veronica (Delvo) and Rudolph Kram. He was baptized and a member of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. James grew up and attended school in Langdon. In 1996, James moved to Devils Lake and would call it home until the time of death. Upon his move to Devils Lake, he began employment with the City of Devils Lake Sanitation Department in the recycling area and later transitioned to join the guys on the sanitation truck. He was proud to be on the route and ride in the truck, always sitting in the middle seat. One to never be idle, James developed a route to help local businesses with hauling their cardboard to the recycling center, would do various odd jobs such as snow shoveling or mowing lawns and was always willing to lend a helping hand or volunteer when the opportunity arose without asking for a dime. James worked like he was the highest paid person on the job. A proud moment in his life was when he received the Unsung Hero Award Nov. 2006. He was active throughout the Devils Lake community, especially, the Relay for Life with the City Fire Department Team, the Annual Volunteer Fire Department Fishing Tournament and the South Forty Mud Runs. He volunteered for over 16 years at the Dakota Boys Ranch. James enjoyed participating in the 4th of July parade, REM picnics and holiday parties, gardening, models cars and collecting ‘stuff’ that he knew could be useful in some way or another. James joined a tour group on several vacation trips throughout the United States. Some of the most memorable trips were to the NASCAR races in Phoenix, Grand Old Opry in Nashville and an Alaskan Cruise. He enjoyed spending time with friends and getting together with his family. James loved his daily dose of Mt. Dew. James is survived by; brothers, Ralph Kram, Peoria, AZ, Steven Kram, Devils Lake; sister, Joycelyn (Jay) Hagen, Devils Lake; nephew and nieces, Brandon Kram, Glendale, AZ, Jessica Hagen, Minot, ND, Julie Hagen, Devils Lake; and his most beloved two feline companions, Garfield and Tiger Bear. He is preceded in death by; his parents, grandparents, several aunts and uncles. Thank you to his many staff at REM through the years of assisting James. Also, the great friendships he developed with his co-workers and Relay for Life Team.