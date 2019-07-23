Blue Springs City Clerk Sheryl Morgan was recognized by the City Clerk State Association for her ongoing dedication in acquiring various high level certifications as city clerk and for her dedication to the city.

Becky Schimmel, city clerk of Grandview, Mo., presented Morgan with the recognition in front of the Blue Springs City Council.

Schimmel congratulated Morgan’s work not only in obtaining her Missouri Registered City Clerk certification from the state association in 2017, but in earning further certifications, including from the International Institution of Municipal Clerks.

Schimmel described Morgan as “knowing the importance of promoting the general welfare of her city’s governmental operations.”

“Sheryl will continue to strive toward performing services that best meet the interests and needs of the public as efficiently and effectively as possible,” she said.

Morgan was hired as an assistant city clerk for the City of Blue Springs from 2007 to 2011, and became a legal assistant from 2013 to 2014. Later that same year, she was promoted to city clerk.

During her time working for the city, Morgan has added a long list of accomplishments, including the creation of a database to track contract details involving the city, developing a database to enable boards and commissions to track volunteers and founding the Eastern Metro Municipal Challenge while serving as chair for the organization. The challenge is an annual series of athletic events involving cities in the surrounding metro area, allowing employees to compete and network.

Schimmel further commended Morgan for her outstanding dedication to transparency in local government.