Weather permitting, MoDOT will be doing work on the following routes at the dates and locations listed below. For closures, motorists will need to use alternate routes. Please use caution and obey all work zone signs and personnel.

For more information, call 1-888-275-6636, or visit www.modot.org/northeast.

- Macon Co. Route HH - July 29, the road will be closed from Route J to two miles north of Flatiron Street for a culvert replacement. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day.

- Macon Co. Route HH - August 5-6, the road will be reduced to one lane from Route J to Missouri Route 3 for patching operations. Work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

- U.S. Route 36 westbound - August 5-8, the road will be reduced to one lane at the Middle Fork Salt River Bridge, located near the ethanol plant east of Macon. This will be a 24 hour lane closure, with the closure beginning at 7 a.m on August 5 and reopening at 7 a.m. on August 8. There will be a 12-feet width restriction in place while the work is completed.

- Scotland County Route MM – July 29-30, the road will be reduced to one lane traffic from U.S. Route 136 to Scotland County Route M for patching operations. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

- Missouri Route 15 – July 30-31, the road will be reduced to one lane traffic from U.S. 136 to the Iowa State Line for patching operations. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

- Scotland County Route Z – August 1 and August 5, the road will be reduced to one lane traffic from Scotland County Route H to the Iowa State Line for patching operations. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day.

- Missouri Route 15 – August 1, the road will be reduced to one lane traffic from U.S. 136 to the Iowa State Line for patching operations. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. that day.

- Scotland County Route CC – August 5-7, the road will be reduced to one lane traffic from Missouri 15 to Scotland County Route B for patching operations. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

- Scotland County route A - August 7-8, the road will be reduced to one lane traffic from Scotland County Route U to Scotland County Route M for sealing overlays. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.

- Randolph County Route J - July 29, the road will be closed from U.S. Route 63 to 0.50 mile west of U.S. 63 for a culvert replacement. The work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day.

- U.S. 63 northbound - July 29 to August 1, the road will be reduced to one lane at the Coon Creek Bridge, located near Moberly, for bridge maintenance. The work will be completed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day. There will be a 10-feet width restriction in place while the work is completed.

- Thursday, August 1, the first of three chip seal projects is set to begin. Crews will start on U.S. Route 136 in Schuyler County, from U.S. Route 63 to Schuyler County Route A. Once that project is complete crews will move to Missouri Route 3 in Randolph County, from U.S. Route 24 to Missouri Route 129. The final stretch will be Missouri Route 15 in Shelby County, from south of U.S. Route 36 to Missouri Route 154 at Paris. All work is expected to be completed by the end of August. Traffic will be reduced to one lane through the work zones using a pilot car while the work is completed.