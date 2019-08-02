A former employee at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence will spend 18 months in federal prison for an embezzlement scheme that cost the plant more than $160,000.

Brooke Brooks, 37, of Buckner, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Kansas City. She pleaded guilty in January to stealing government property.

Brooks, a subcontractor who ordered equipment and supplies at the plant, admitted that she over-ordered on equipment and supplies by submitting phony invoices, then pocketed the profits from reselling the extra items, including power washers, electric drills and electric saws, on Craigslist, on eBay and to other Lake City employees.

According to court documents, the plant's security manager discovered Brooks' fraud scheme in February 2017 after the security manager received a complaint from another employee who had yet to receive equipment ordered from Brooks. Brooks would advertise items to Lake City employees by claiming it was a part of a tool sale by her subcontractor to reduce excess inventory.

The investigation by Orbital ATK, which operated Lake City at the time and has since been purchased by Northrop Grumman, found that Brooks altered invoices by changing product descriptions, deleting invoices, combining part numbers and over-ordering. An accountant determined Brooks' scheme cost about $163,493.