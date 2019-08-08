The Adair County Public Library is helping adults go back to school with a free presentation about the college experience.



The event is set for 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the library.



Moberly Area Community College-Kirksville Director Dee Coleman and Kirksville Area Technical Center Career and Technical Counselor Lindsey Fraser will discuss topics including different degrees, schools, pre-tests, how to apply for financial aid, how to fill out college applications and more.



“Going back to college as an adult can be scary,” Library Director Jami Livingston said. “We are providing this program to help anyone considering college. Whether you know exactly what you want to achieve, or you just have some questions, this program will provide answers.”



For more information, call (660) 665-6038.