Diamond, Missouri - George Washington Carver National Monument is pleased to host the 4th annual “Storytelling Days” event on Friday August 23 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, and Saturday August 24 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm. This event celebrates the establishment of the National Park Service, and focuses on stories about American culture and history. Come hear the stories of diverse experiences and special places and spaces from these dynamic storytellers. Our history is part of who we were, who we are, and who we will be. The event will take place indoors in the multipurpose room and is FREE of charge.

Friday presentations will include James Milton Turner, one of Missourian's most prominent 19th century leaders as portrayed by Greg Carr at 6 p.m., and at 7 p.m. three time Emmy Award winner Bobby Norfolk, with The Poetry and Prose of Harlem; Dreams Deferred. Norfolk will celebrate African American art, music, and poetry exploding out of Harlem in the early 20th century

Saturday's line up begins at 11 a.m. with Cesar Chavez, portrayed by Fred Blanco, Paul Laurence Dunbar as portrayed by Paxton Williams at noon, Elizabeth Cady Staunton, suffragist, social activist, abolitionist and leader of the early women's rights movement, portrayed by Rebecca Now at 1 p.m., followed at 2 p.m. by award-winning Oklahoma dancer and storyteller flute player Mike Pahsetopah is a member of the Osage tribe and introduces stories that capture the Native American cultural tradition giving the listeners understanding through native eyes.

Administered by the National Park Service, an agency of the Department of the Interior, George Washington Carver National Monument preserves the birthplace and childhood home of George Washington Carver, scientist, educator, and humanitarian. The park is located two miles west of Diamond, Missouri on Highway V, then ¼ mile south on Carver Road. For more information, please call the park at 417-325-4151 between 9:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., visit the park website at www.nps.gov/gwca, or visit the park Facebook page.