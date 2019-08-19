Gerald “Jerry” W. Wallander, age 77, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019 at his home in Decaturville, Missouri surrounded by his family.

Jerry was born July 7, 1942 in Decaturville, Missouri. He was the son of Jesse A. Wallander and Viola (Marler) Wallander Hutchison.

On September 20, 2002, he was united in marriage to Jacqueline Skelton-Brown in Eldridge, Missouri. They shared over 16 years together at the time of his passing.

Jerry was a concrete contractor and worker for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, especially coon hunting. He also enjoyed time spent on the farm tending to his livestock and garden. He was a part of the Decaturville Cemetery board. Along with his other hobbies, time spent with his family, especially his grandkids, and his friends and church family meant the most to him.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Wallander; his son, Jerry Don Wallander and wife Tarra, of Garden City, Missouri; his step-son Berkley Givens and wife Ali, of Gainesville, Florida; his daughters, Glenda Cobb, of Camdenton, Missouri, Stacy Miles and husband Rodney, of Paola, Kansas, and Sharon Krumm and husband Danny, of St. Louis, Missouri; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by his brothers, Jack Wallander and wife Judy, of Decaturville, Missouri, Randall Wallander and wife Marsha, of Roach, Missouri; his sisters, Virginia Williams of Lebanon, Missouri, and Brenda Tribble and husband Darrel, of Macks Creek, Missouri; and a host of many relatives and friends. J

erry was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse Wallander and Viola Marler; his brothers, Jeffrey, Kenneth, and Jim Wallander; step-son Bobby Brown; great-grandson Matthew Keeling; step-mother Ann Wallander; and step-father Al Hutchison.

The family will welcome friends for visitation on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri. Services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Decaturville Cemetery following the services. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Decaturville Cemetery Fund.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com Arrangements have been placed under the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.