Super Six discounts do not apply

The Mexico Area Family YMCA, 1127 Adams Street, 65265, is offering a Girls Youth Volleyball League for kids entering grades two through six that runs from Aug. 26- Sept. 8. Cost is $30 for members, $40 for non-members and players will practice at least once during each week. The registration deadline is Aug. 26, the schedule runs for six weeks and the contests will not interfere with YMCA soccer. Details: www.mexicoymca.org.



Lady Wildcats hosting Diamond Jamboree

On Aug. 26 the Montgomery County Softball Program is hosting a Jamboree that starts at 5:00 p.m. with the Lady Wildcats facing Eastern Missouri Conference rival Elsberry on field one and on field two Community R-6 will be playing Silex. In round two of this three-round affair Montgomery County then faces the Lady Owls on field one while the Lady Trojans take on Elsberry on field two.

Finally, in the final round Montgomery County will square off with Community R-6 on the first field and Silex and Elsberry will go head-to-head on the second field.

Details: https://www.facebook.com/CommunityR6Athletics/posts/2359615757466411

Men's soccer ranked 20 in preseason poll

Columbia, Mo. - Last week the NAIA national office announced the 2019 Preseason NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Top 25 poll for the upcoming season. With the Cougars season ending in the NAIA National Championship Opening Round, they ring in at 20th this preseason.

The men's soccer team started off slow in the 2018 season as they dropped their first two matches. As the season progressed they claimed victory in the next three games. The Cougars finished with a 13-6-1 record on the year and went undefeated in conference play. The Cougars then advanced to the opening round of the 2018 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championships but were eliminated by Cardinal Stritch University by a final score of 2-0.

The Cougars will return 18 players from last year's squad, of those 18, six are seniors. Five of the returners claimed First Team All-Conference accolades last season.

The Cougars will kick off their season on Saturday, August 24th when they host Judson University. The game is set to start at 7 p.m. on R. Marvin Owens Field.

Warner Named to All-Star Game Roster in the New York-Penn League

Columbia, Mo. - Last Friday the New York-Penn League announced its 2019 All-Star Team. Last season the former Columbia College baseball player Andrew Warner was named Gulf Coast League Most Valuable Player. This season Warner was named to the New York-Penn League, 2019 All-Star game roster.

Warner was promoted to the Johnson City Cardinals, there he played in 21 games, and batted .214 with three home runs and 11 RBI before a June 14th promotion to the State College Spikes.

With the Spikes, Warner played in 37 games and batted .270 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 23 RBI. The Cardinals selected Warner in the 40th round of the 2018 First Year Player Draft with the 1,203rd overall pick.

Prior to getting drafted, Warner appeared in 100 games in two seasons with the Cougars. He finished his career with 111 runs scored, 156 hits, 31 doubles, three triples, 35 homeruns, and 128 RBI while posting a .460 batting average and a .879 slugging percentage. He was twice named the AMC Player of the Year, was a two-time NAIA First Team All-American, and led his team to 67 wins during his time in Columbia.