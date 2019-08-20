The University of Missouri will add mental health services and other support services for veterans to the offerings of the School of Law’s Veterans Clinic as part of an expanded effort to help former service members handle the stress of college.

At an event that brought together David Isaacks, director of Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital, Lyrissa Lidsky, dean of the law school and MU Chancellor Alexander Cartwright, officials said the needs of veterans are different than those of other students. Veterans enrolled at MU are older than the average undergraduate, are more likely to be married and twice as likely to have a disability, they said.

“They may feel a sense of isolation, rather than belonging,” Isaacks said. “Student veterans left behind a world of brotherhood and teamwork, and a place where they looked out for each other.”

The law school’s veterans clinic, under the direction of Angela Drake, began in 2014 with one professor and five students. The clinic, in addition to providing support to students on campus, has helped train lawyers throughout the state to better assist veterans.

The medical services are being offered because a large number of veterans suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, which can lead to depression and suicide.

Among Gulf War veterans, Lidsky said, 41 percent have mental health care needs but only about half seek treatment. A survey of veterans and current service members who are students showed 35 percent suffer severe anxiety and 24 percent suffer depression, she said.

One in 10 reported thinking about suicide often or very often, she noted.

The clinic will have a mental health therapist and a veterans’ health care enrollment specialist.

The new services will be a “big step forward” in support veterans on campus, Cartwright said.

“A world class education in a welcoming environment should be accessible to everyone,” Cartwright said.

