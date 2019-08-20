By mid-week, all lake area schools will be back in sessions and for motorists that means it is time to slow down and watch for school bus stops and congestion during peak traffic times.

One of the most common complaints throughout the school year from law enforcement is motorists ignoring the change in traffic patterns with the school year and following the law on when to stop for buses loading and unloading students.

Missouri law states that on a two-lane road, if a school bus is stopped and displaying warning signals while loading or unloading children, drivers must stop when meeting and following the bus. However, it is only necessary to stop on a four-lane highway when following the bus. When drivers see a stopped bus, they should be alert and watch for children that may unexpectedly run out into the road.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the start of school brings a change in traffic patterns ─ school buses and parents taking their children to school will join other motorists on the road and affect the morning and afternoon commute.

In good weather, pedestrian and bicycle traffic increases close to schools. It is critical for drivers to be alert, especially near school zones, playgrounds, and bicycle paths. The highway patrol recommends drivers take the extra traffic into consideration and prepare by allowing extra time to reach your destination.

In 2018, according to the highway patrol, five people were killed and 457 people were injured in 969 traffic crashes involving school buses. Parents should talk to their children about riding a bus, walking, or driving to school in a safe manner. If they ride a bike, please make sure they wear a helmet and follow traffic laws.

Most traffic crashes involving young drivers (under the age of 21) in 2018 occurred between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., when school typically lets out. Many of these drivers are young and inexperienced. Parents need to encourage those young drivers to remember driving is a full-time job. Using a cell phone, texting, or adjusting the radio can be a distraction that leads to a traffic crash.

Texting is against the law for anyone under the age of 22. Every driver needs to be aware of the increased traffic during this time—and not just in areas around schools. Some of these young drivers are headed to an after-school activity or going to work. Back to school is a good time to reinforce being properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint.