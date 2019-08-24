Did you know that bees are responsible for every third bite of food that humans consume? What an awesome thought!

According to Thor Hanson, biologist and author of the “Buzz: The Nature and Necessity of Bees,” “That statistic comes from looking at global crop production and the fact that fully 35 percent of that production either relies on, or benefits from bee pollination.”

He’s not just talking about honeybees.

Hanson goes on to say, “…we’re talking about a group that has more species than all of the birds and all of the mammals combined; there’s more than 20,000 species of bees in the world. That diversity stems, in part, from their close relationship with flowers. Bees and flowering plants co-evolved together, the diversity of one spurring diversity in the other.”

Think about it. Bees need nectar for a food source not only for themselves, but also to bring back to their own babies – their larvae. The more successful they are in collecting nectar (and thereby spreading more pollen) the more successful the plants are, More fruits are developed and therefore, more seeds. Bees and plants survive and thrive together.

Think of the many colors of flowers, or parts of flowers. Specific colors are made to attract bees; colors like red and purple fall right in the middle of the bee’s visible spectrum.

“Flowers have evolved to attract bees with not only certain colors but with smells and the shapes, all designed to attract and then manipulate the bees on the flowers so that they move in a particular way that deposits pollen onto the bee and then removes that pollen onto female parts of the flower, or the next flower the bee visits,” Hanson states. “A lot of what we see in nature and take for granted is heavily influenced by bees.”

We would never be able to eat an almond if a bee did not first pollinate it; it just would not happen. And crops like soybeans, which are self-pollinating, realize a 10-40 percent higher yield if bees are present in the field assisting with pollination. Amazing!

I remember watching a documentary several years ago on bees and examples of the color spectrum they see, which is invisible to humans. When looking at a white apple blossom through a bee’s eyes, blue and purple lines appear from the tips of the petals and lead straight to the anthers where the pollen can be found, much like an airplane landing strip.

I was listening to a radio program recently, and the guest was saying that humans cannot experience what bees or birds see with their extra color spectrums because our brains cannot decipher the visual data. So, thinking back to this documentary and doing a bit of research now, I realize they simply looked at flowers using a black light. This gives us a closer idea of what bees really see, but it could be and probably is so much more. Imagine!

Lynn Youngblood is the executive director of the Blue River Watershed Association in Kansas City. Reach her at TheGreenSpace@sbcglobal.net.

