Chad and Mackenzie Sampson and family, of Kirksville, were among the families honored during the 61st annual Farm Family Day Aug. 12 at the Missouri State Fair.

The Sampson Family was selected as the Adair County Farm Family by the University of Missouri Extension in Adair County and the local Farm Bureau.

The family includes children Corbin, Kolton and Madelyn.

The Missouri State Fair annually recognizes farm families from across the state. The families must be active in their communities, involved in agriculture and/or participate in local outreach and extension programs like 4-H or FFA.

“These families are involved in agriculture activities in their community and are active participants in local outreach and extension,” Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe said. “As the premier showcase for Missouri agriculture, the Missouri State Fair is most certainly the appropriate place to celebrate these families.”





