Students around Missouri and in Boone County schools are pursuing a designation on their high school diplomas that they are fluent in a language other than English.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said in a news release that 1,084 graduates around the state this year earned the Seal of Biliteracy designation on their high school diplomas and transcripts. It was more than double the number of 2018 graduates with the designation.

Missouri adopted the designation in 2017. It requires students to demonstrate proficiency in English and any other world language through standardized assessments and local measures.

Columbia schools adopted the designation last year.

Students with the Seal of Biliteracy may receive 12 to 18 credit hours at participating Missouri colleges and universities.

Graduates can also receive a "distinguished" designation by proving themselves advanced in English and another language.

Amber Fisher, a 2019 graduate of Hallsville High School, received the Seal of Biliteracy in Spanish when she graduated. She was one of four graduates receiving the designation at her school, alongside Samuel Lockwood, Alexis McCaul and Regan Hicks.

Fisher is majoring in elementary education with a minor in Spanish at Missouri State University in Springfield. She said she expects to receive 12 college credits for her Seal of Biliteracy, but it hasn't transfered yet.

"I wanted to get it for college credit," she said. "It was a good opportunity."

Fluency in Spanish will also benefit her in the classroom, she said.

"When I become a teacher, it will help me in the classroom with students who speak Spanish," Fisher said. "It also will help me communicate with parents who speak Spanish."

In Columbia Public Schools this year, nine graduates received the seal, with five receiving a distinguished seal. There were four Rock Bridge High School graduates. At Hickman High School, three students received the designation, with one student receiving two seals for mastery of two languages other than English. One Battle High School student received the seal.

The language breakdown was three seals and three distinguished seals in Spanish; one seal and one distinguished seal in French; and one distinguished seal in Mandarin Chinese.

Suzanne Yonke, world languages coordinator for the school district, said knowing more than one language can benefit students throughout their lives.

"For some colleges and universities, they receive credits," Yonke said. "Having it on a job application can also open more doors. Having that profiency tested in a proven skill can be a tipping point in getting a job."

The requirements for the seal in Columbia Public Schools include a 100- to 150-word summary of an audio or video recording, a two- to four-minute recorded spoken presentation on an academic topic of interest, a recorded interview of a conversation with a native speaker and a written summary of a current event from a written news article from the country.

Students also must create a multimedia project about a country's language and culture compared with the language and culture in the United States.

Yonke said the seal also can be an attractive option for English Language Learner students whose native languages are languages other than English.

"That's a great thing about it," Yonke said. "Somebody who comes to it with a mastery of another language already, it really opens doors for them as well."

The news release from the state education department noted languages for which Missouri students received the seal also included German, Amharic, Arabic, Bosnian, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Karen, Korean, Latin, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Swahili, Tagalog, Urdu and Vietnamese.

Blaine Henningsen, assistant commissioner with the state education department, said in the news release that the designation is another way the state prepares students for success.

