Shirley Carman, 78, of Perry, passed away at 8:46 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her home.

Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal.

No services are planned at this time.

Shirley was born March 15, 1941, in Hannibal to Jesse and Carrie Fohey. She resided in Hannibal until she

married Billy Carman and moved to Perry. They were married Dec. 24, 1959. After 56 years of marriage he preceded her in death on June 20, 2016. She missed him every day.

Shirley is survived by four daughters, Debra and Willie O'Brien, Teresa Carman, Billie Sue Huse and Karen and James Crouch. She had six grandchildren, Jessica (Andy) Brockman, Crystal (Matt) Kelch, Jamie (Daniel) Carr, Daniel Kuhne, Josh (Candance) Campbell and David (Audrey) Kuhne. She also leaves behind her great-grandchildren, who were the joys of her life, Blake Brandon, Avery Carr, Addison Brockman, Kasen Kelch, Maddox Brockman, Owen Carr and Alyse Kelch.

Shirley was one of eight children. She is survived by her brother, Ronnie and Caroline Fohey; sister-in-law, Virginia Fohey; brother-in-law, Ronnie and Linda Carman, along with several nieces and nephews. She had many good friends who were a big part of her life until the end. A special thanks to Nina Maddox who Shirley loved like a sister.

Shirley worked at Standard Printing in Hannibal, and then babysat for a few years. She went from babysitting to working at Twain Haven Nursing Home and finished her career at the Missouri Veterans Home in Mexico, after working there for over 20 years.

Shirley loved her family and lived her life helping and encouraging each person to be the best they could be. She always saw the good in others. She will be remembered for the way she gave herself to make life easier for those around her.

Shirley was Christian by faith.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lick Creek Cemetery in Perry.

